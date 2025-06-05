Bears wrap up mandatory minicamp, Coach Johnson says staying in shape is key

Thursday marked the final day of the Chicago Bears' three-day mandatory minicamp up at Halas Hall.

The Bears have one more week of organized team activities next week, with head coach Ben Johnson saying the emphasis will be on young guys and special teams.

So for many of the veterans, the last day of minicamp was their last organized team work until training camp in late July — and it is on them to be mentally and physically ready to go when camp opens.

"We felt pretty good about what we've been able to accomplish. The onus is on our players now to take advantage of the next six weeks," said Johnson. "They've built a lot of goodwill with their bodies, conditioning-wise. We've got to continue that trend, because for us, training camp's not a get-in-shape camp, it's show-up-in-shape camp, so that we can become a good football team."

Bears receiver Rome Odunze concurred that readiness will be key.

"It's not, you know, a break that we're kind of all going to, you know, forget everything and forget football in a way," he said, "you know, kind of the offseason is kind of, take a little relaxation, a little mental break, so that way, when it comes to training camp, we're making strides to be in very, very good shape for the season."

Odunze said he will be at Halas Hall next week for optional OTAs. He said he just turned 23 and doesn't have many other things to focus on other than getting better.

Meanwhile, Johnson is known for getting tricky with his offensive play calling including — sometimes even using his offensive linemen as pass catchers.

"I let those guys know—we only do this once a year, and it's an evaluation, and we'll circle back in training camp and in the season and see who we can trust to catch the ball or throw the ball, and I think there's a couple of guys on the O-line that stood out, and I think we've got some toys to work with," he said.

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent was asked if any offensive linemen got his attention as a pass catcher.

"No sir," he said. "Nobody that I threw the ball to, at least."

Johnson noted four standouts from minicamp, including two rookies — linebacker Ruben Hyppolite and running back Kyle Monangai.