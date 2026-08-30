Bears trading Gervon Dexter to Atlanta Falcons, reports say

The Chicago Bears are trading defensive tackle Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips and a draft pick, reports said Sunday morning.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the trade Sunday morning.

The Bears selected Dexter from the University of Florida in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with the No. 53 overall pick.

He has played three seasons with the Bears.

Phillips was a fourth-round draft pick and started seven games for the Falcons in 2025, but spent most of the season on injured reserve, NFL.com noted.