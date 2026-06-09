Bears tight end Colston Loveland says he's looking to improve in his second year

The Bears no longer have the top receiver DJ Moore, but last season's top pass catcher is just coming into his own as he enters year two of his NFL career.

Colston Loveland is healthy for the offseason program after sitting out this time last year, recovering from shoulder surgery, and Ben Johnson is impressed with what he's seen both on and off the field.

"Missing last year was a big deal, obviously. It took us a little bit to get going with him, but this offseason it's been full tilt," Johnson said. "I love what he brings to the table. He's one of the most consistent players I've been around, and that's saying a lot for a young guy. Cause I think it takes a while for guys to truly understand what it means to be a professional, but he's in early, he's always in his playbook, he's always taking notes."

"Ben always says it, just one percent better … be better than we were yesterday, and I think that's consistent in my book," Loveland said.

As much success as Loveland had as a rookie, especially down the stretch, he's locked in on getting better to be ready if that route tree is expanding.

"I think it's watching tape, you know, and like it was good for a rookie, but it's not going to be good enough for a second-year or third-year guy. So, knowing … flush that … clean up on the tape and certain things I need to get better at, which is dang near everything," Loveland said.

Colston was asked if a 1,000-yard season is his goal after going for 713 yards as a rookie. He said yeah, but he'd be fine with under 400 yards as long as the team is winning.