Bears tailgate preacher eager for rare playoff matchup against Packers

Playoff football is back in Chicago. The Bears are gearing up to take on the Packers on Saturday in a do-or-die Wild Card matchup at Soldier Field. For some fans, it's not just a game, it's a religious experience.

Come Saturday, the south lot at Soldier Field will be packed with tailgating Bears fans. More than 100 of them will be there specifically for what's called "Ace's Tailgate." It's a tradition that dates back more than 50 years.

Ahead of a rare playoff matchup against the division-rival Packers – this is only their third postseason matchup – Bears fans mean business.

Outside Soldier Field on Saturday, you might see Brad Meyer before you see him. Known as "The Pastor," he's getting ready for NFL Wild Card weekend.

"The Packers against the Bears is the oldest rivalry in the NFL, and that we take to heart," he said.

The secret to success for Ace's Tailgates starts outside of Meyer's SUV.

"Thats me, and we've got about 150 to 200 people that come out every week," he said.

Add in 125 pounds of meat, and what he calls his world-famous Bloody Mary recipe. He makes more than 90 of them on Bears game days.

"The key to a good Bloody Mary is two things: one, you don't over-alcohol it, and two, you don't over-spice it," he said.

What Meyer is really known for is his weekly sermon, delivered with a megaphone, getting the crowd pumped up and closing out with a final score prediction.

"Some say I talk loud, but this does help," he said. "It's about the fans and being together."

Ace's Tailgates started with Al Giuliano, now 93. His first tailgates happened when the Bears were still playing at Wrigley Field before moving to Soldier Field in 1971. He's since passed the torch to Meyer.

"Ace" now holds court, passing the tailgate torch.

"I'll tell you what, it takes a lot of work," Meyer said.

That work started with a love of the game.

"It started with my father bringing me as a kid, and I fell in love with the concept of the tailgate. That was special," Meyer said.

Some traditions, like this one, never change.

"In Chicago, we call a winning season two wins against the Packers," Meyer said.