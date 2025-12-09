Bears serve holiday dinner with Salvation Army on Chicago's Near West Side

Bears defensive lineman Daniel Hardy was locked in on the chow line on Tuesday as he joined teammates Cole Kmet and Kyle Monangai at the Booth Manor Center on the Near West Side.

They volunteered with the Salvation Army to serve a BBQ holiday meal to shelter residents and others in need.

Even though they're in the midst of a playoff push, Kmet and company are grateful they were able to lend a hand and a hug.

"We're kinda in a bubble this time of year with going into Halas, and you know, we put our work in, we go to game days, and it seems like, kinda like Groundhog Day every single week. But this kinda lets you step out and reflect, and you know, really realize how fortunate we are to do what we do. Getting to play football for a living, so anyway we can help out the community, it's always very special," Kmet said.

"I love having opportunities to do stuff like this," Monangai said. "You don't get to do so often with how demanding our time is taken up doing what we get paid to do. But to be able to interact with people, be able to give back, and you know, spend my time, actually, physically being with those people, and opportunities like this you can't take advantage of, so I'm blessed to be able to do it."

The Bears hope to feast on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.