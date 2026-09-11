Bears running back D'Andre Swift agrees to 3-year contract extension

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has agreed to a $33.75 million, three-year extension.

Swift's agency, Athletes First, announced the contract on Instagram on Friday. ESPN reported that the agreement includes $27.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Bears visit the Carolina Panthers for their season opener on Sunday.

Swift, who turns 28 in January, rushed for a career-high 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He also caught 34 passes for 299 yards and a TD.

Led by Swift and Kyle Monangai, Chicago finished third in the NFL with 2,456 yards rushing in Ben Johnson's first year as coach. Monangai rushed for 783 yards and five TDs in a surprising rookie season after being drafted in the seventh round.

Swift joined Chicago in March 2024, agreeing to a $24 million, three-year deal in free agency.

Swift was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2020 draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Lions, rushing for 1,680 yards and 18 TDs.

He was traded to Philadelphia in April 2023. He made the Pro Bowl in his lone season with the Eagles, rushing for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns on 229 carries.

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