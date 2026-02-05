Bears win Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year for Williams-Moore overtime TD vs. Packers

Caleb Williams certainly had plenty of big throws to celebrate in 2025, but it wasn't hard to pick his most memorable one after he launched a 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore to beat the Packers in overtime in Week 16.

That clutch throw was honored as the Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year at the annual NFL Honors on Thursday.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Moore paid tribute to late Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey as he accepted the award. McCaskey, who was the principal owner of the Bears for 42 years, died on Feb. 6, 2025 at the age of 102.

The Bears finished the season atop the NFC North with an 11-6 record, earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs in their first season under new head coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears had seven wins in the regular season and playoffs after trailing with two minutes or less to go in the 4th quarter, the most such wins in the league, including that pivotal win over the Packers.

"We went out there and made some moments this year, and they were special moments, and we can look forward to causing havoc to the league next year," Moore said as he accepted the award for his clutch catch against the Packers.