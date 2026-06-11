Caleb Williams and Bears offense looking much more comfortable in year 2 under Ben Johnson

Quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears had one final minicamp practice on Thursday before they split from Halas Hall to enjoy their last taste of freedom ahead of next month's real training camp.

One thing that was pretty clear in offseason program number two under head coach Ben Johnson, the offense is in a much better spot and Williams is more comfortable than last year.

"I feel like was drowning, trying to breathe or stay alive and wait for a boat to come around last year. Now this year, it's being able to start where we finished last year; play calls, and words, and verbiage, and speak the same language. Now, it's being able to grow more from an earlier stage," Williams said.

Johnson said Williams and his receivers are much better aligned on passing routes compared to the same stage of the offseason program last year.

"He can go out there and tell a receiver, 'Hey, you're missing your depth,' or 'Expect the ball to be at this spot.' He certainly is a vocal presence within our offense and our entire team," he said.

Williams is also working on being a better leader. That includes not always showing what he's feeling, with an assist from newly acquired veteran receiver Kalif Raymond.

"It was another day I wasn't having the best practice, and so I got really frustrated, and 'lif came up to me and said, 'Everybody's looking at you,'" Williams said. "You know, that really resonated for me, because I want to be as stoic as possible; good, bad, or indifferent."

Williams said he'll take a break from the coaches for a bit, then get right back to work to be ready for training camp in late July. Johnson said he'd get away from football too, for a "minute."