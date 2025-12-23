Bears' Kevin Byard, Drew Dalman, and Joe Thuney earn 2026 Pro Bowl selections

Three Chicago Bears players have been named to the 2026 NFC Pro Bowl roster: safety Kevin Byard III, center Drew Dalman, and left guard Joe Thuney.

It's the fourth straight Pro Bowl selection for Thuney, Byard's third selection overall, and Dalman's first time making the Pro Bowl.

Dalman and Thuney have anchored a revamped Bears offensive line and a dramatic improvement in pass protection and a rejuvenated rushing attack.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024, but after Dalman, Thuney, and right guard Jonah Jackson were added to the offensive line in the offseason, Williams has been sacked only 23 times in 15 games, tied for fifth fewest sacks allowed in the NFL.

The Bears also have the second-best rushing offense in the NFL this season, with 2,281 yards so far this year, after finishing the 2024 season ranked 25th in the league in rushing yards.

Byard, 32, leads the NFL with six interceptions. However, cornerback Nahshon Wright, who leads the NFL with eight takeaways – including five interceptions and three fumble recoveries – was a surprising Pro Bowl snub, despite leading the fan vote for the NFC at cornerback.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, running back D'Andre Swift, right tackle Darnell Wright, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jaquan Brisker, punter Tory Taylor, return specialist Devin Duvernay, and special teams specialist Josh Blackwell also led in fan voting at their positions, but did not earn Pro Bowl selections.

Pro Bowl selections are determined by a combination of votes from fans, players, and coaches, with each group's vote counting for one-third of the total.