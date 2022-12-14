Bears quarterback Justin Fields out of practice with illness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have a chance to make a statement on Sunday against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn explained, the team is hoping to have a healthy shot at an upset.

The Bears practiced inside the Payton Center and did so without quarterback Justin Fields. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields is dealing with an illness. He was in the building though and Eberflus doesn't sound overly concerned.

"He's day to day," Eberflus said. "He's feeling better ... so we'll go from there. I'm not going to answer questions about when, where, what all that other stuff."

Reporter: "He's improving, so you're not concerned about his availability for Sunday?"

Eberflus: "I think it's day to day. I think he's improving, I think he's feeling better and it's looking positive."

Wide receiver Chase Claypool also didn't practice as he's still dealing with a knee injury, but the Bears top two picks were both back out there.

Defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon returned to practice. Both missed the Bears last two games after suffering concussions against the Falcons.

"I'm going to still play aggressive," Brisker said. "Having a concussion doesn't change it. Now that I'm cleared ... everything is still at 1000%. Doesn't change the way I'm going to go out there."

Gordon said, "Going back it was fine. I didn't feel any different. Nothing really changed for me. I still wanted to hit people. ... It's an annoying thing. Once I got cleared, it was behind me. I just try to focus on Philadelphia."

Both Brisker and Gordon said they were excited for the challenge ahead this week against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

It's big one.

The Eagles lead the league in scoring and they're averaging over 40 points a game their last three contests.