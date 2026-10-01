Bears still mum on whether Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum will start at QB vs. Jets

Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum still don't know which one of them will start at quarterback for the Bears on Sunday against the Jets, but that doesn't seem to bother either of the team's backups.

Do they hand the reins over to Bagent, since he earned the No. 2 spot on the roster? Or ride the hot hand after the 38-year-old Keenum led the Bears to a 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night with 247 yards, two passing touchdowns, and a touchdown run?

Keenum said he's not worried about whether he made his case for another start.

"I've been making my case for 15 years," he said. "I'm trying to win ballgames. I don't really … I didn't go out there to make a case to be anybody except myself, and I feel pretty good about winning the football game."

If Keenum doesn't start, the Bears will ride with Bagent, who cleared concussion protocol late last week. Bagent learned a lot watching the third stringer on Sunday against the Eagles, but also feels ready to make his first start in three years.

"Obviously, I would like everything that the football world can offer me, but then there's also the part that I am from Shepherd University, so I have absolutely zero ego in this, and nobody's a bigger cheerleader and a fan of Case Keenum than I am," Bagent said.

Starting quarterback Caleb Williams is still recovering from a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the Week 2 loss to the Vikings, and has yet to practice since then, so will almost certainly miss the Jets game.

Meantime, nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon returned to practice for the first time since before training camp. The cornerback was a full participant and continues to ramp up from a calf injury, after missing 14 games during the regular season in 2025.

Gordon won't be eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list until Monday, having to miss at least the first four games.

Also worth watching on the injury front, running back D'Andre Swift did not practice on Thursday with a knee issue.