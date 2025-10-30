Bears' CB Stevenson; WRs Odunze, Moore, and Zaccheaus back at practice

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was upgraded to a full participant in practice as he recovers from a shoulder injury. The receiving corps also got a bit healthier as the offense tries to get a handle on playing some cleaner football heading into a matchup against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, and Olamide Zaccheaus were all back on the practice field after missing Wednesday. Odunze said he'll be good to go despite a heel injury. Luther Burden remains out, dealing with a concussion. Also, running back depth remains thin with D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson both not practicing for a second straight day.

The Bears are working on cleaning up their pre-snap penalties. No team in the NFL has committed more false starts than them.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said they go back and look at every penalty. He also said they're doing some "unorthodox things" at practice. He wouldn't go into details, but Odunze did say they're pumping in crowd noise, and they all said it's about holding people accountable as well.

"If those things happen, whether it's you out for that play and you've got to reflect on it. We used to have a sign at [University of Washington], if you did something like that, you had to go touch it. It was called a TNT sign, and it was far. So every time you do that, you've got to go touch it, but just different ways," he said.

Safety Jaquan Brisker is excited about the Bears adding the fiery CJ Gardner-Johnson to their defensive backfield, and amping up the trash talk that he says he's already been doing. Brisker said they already get in people's heads, and "grown men will be really crying out there."

"It's hilarious. I wish I was mic'ed up for every game," he said.

He even pointed to an example his rookie year when he says he made Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson cry, and Jefferson "dropped like every ball" in the second half.

We'll see if it works against the Bengals' great wide receiver duo on Sunday.