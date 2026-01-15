Bears getting in game shape for playoff showdown with Rams

The Bears will have backups in a couple of key spots on both sides of the ball on Sunday when they take on the Rams in the divisional round, with linebacker TJ Edwards and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo done for the season after getting injured against the Packers in the first round of the playoffs.

Other than that, it's a relatively clean playoff injury report.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze said he feels good, if not 100%, after his first game action in six weeks coming back from a foot injury. His key 4th down catch was another example of this offense coming through in the biggest moments in the Bears' historic comeback win over the Packers last week.

"All of us on the offensive side of the ball, we're in that huddle, we all believe in ourselves and believe in each other that each of us are going to do our individual job to execute the play," he said. "[Quarterback Caleb Williams] obviously embodies that, and does a terrific job, and is in the spotlight of that every single play. So I think the way he carries himself is how all of us kind of do."

Tight end Colston said he thinks that comes from seeing how poised coaches and Williams are in high-pressure situations.

"I think it just oozes out of Caleb," he said.

The Bears haven't been using heaters in practice as they prepare for frigid temperatures on Sunday night. While the cold weather could affect a warm weather team like the Rams, cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson thinks the impact is overblown.

"They played in snow last year in the divisional round. So I mean, we talk about weather, whoop de doo," he said. "Weather don't affect nobody, if you ask me. I feel like, when it's win or go home, that's what affects you more than the weather."

Gardner-Johnson, who has been playing in the nickel spot, missed last week's game with a concussion. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said both Gardner-Johnson and starting nickel corner Kyler Gordon will have a role in Sunday's game.