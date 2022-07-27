Bears hold first practice in training camp with Robert Quinn on the field

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears hit the practice field for the first time under head coach Matt Eberflus, with defensive end Robert Quinn out there after skipping the offseason program.

But linebacker Roquan Smith did not practice and is officially on the physically unable to perform list.

Eberflus said Smith is dealing with an injury but wouldn't specify and wouldn't say if it's related to him wanting a new contract.

"He's in a good spot," Eberflus said. "We had a great conversation."

The coach added, "He's focused. He's in meetings. He's wired in that way. He's on PUP so not able to get out there to practice. He's wired in."

On Smith's contract situation, Eberflus said, "I know right now that he is on that, and that's all I can say at this time."

Quinn said his reason for skipping the entire offseason program was simply to take care of himself and his body, and has nothing to do with wanting to be traded or the Bears wanting to trade him.

"I've been traded twice," Quinn said. "You get tired of moving. I thought I did a good job last year, but I guess (I'll continue) to try to reprove myself. I expect to be here, but I guess if not, well, that's out of my control."

When asked if he wants to remain with the Bears, Quinn said "Yeah. I never expected to go anywhere."

It was also the first practice for many new Bears including Orland park native, and veteran offensive lineman, Michael Schofield.

"Man, I always wanted to land here," Schofield said. "Growing up, obviously I was a pretty big Bears fan, so it's a dream come true for sure to be able to play here. I'm definitely excited for the opportunity."

Schofield expects to compete for a starting spot on the offensive line likely at guard.

Another guy competing for a spot is newly-signed wide receiver N'Keal Harry. The 2019 first round pick could never make it work in New England, but he's coming to Chicago with something to prove.

"I got a real chip on my shoulder," Harry said. "I'm looking to come in and do anything I can to help this team win.

"I'm focused on moving forward. That's all I'm focused on ... I've got a fresh start. This is day two for me. This is a reset, a much needed reset and like I said man, I'm excited."

It was also community day at Bears camp and among the groups on hand was the Highland Park High School football team.

The Bears will hold their first practice open to the public on Thursday as the team continues through what Eberflus called a ramping up time early in camp.

Once the pads come on, that's when the intensity will really pick up.