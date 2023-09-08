Bears nearing full health heading into season opener against Green Bay

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears got in their final practice before Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The team is looking as healthy as it has in months. Other than offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, the Bears are nearly fully healthy heading into Sunday's game with only backup linebacker Dylan Cole listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Packers have ruled out their top receiver, Christian Watson.

Bears starting right guard Nate Davis returned to practice and looked great, according to head coach Matt Eberflus, after he took a personal day on Thursday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker was limited earlier in the week with a groin injury, but he's doing well now. The second-year player missed most of training camp and preseason, but Eberflus isn't too worried about that, especially with veteran safety Eddie Jackson alongside him.

"Staying locked in, he'll do a great job with that," said Eberflus of Brisker. "He's got the year under his belt, which is great and him and Eddie have a great relationship in terms of their communication and how they operate. Those guys have been in all the walkthroughs, which has been awesome throughout the whole time they've missed during training camp. They've looked great the last few days, so I really don't have an issue with either one."

Sunday's game will be quarterback Justin Fields' 26th start of his career and the fifth against the Packers. That's almost 20% of his career starts coming against Green Bay. He's 0-4 in those games.

On the other side, this will be the first time Aaron Rodgers won't be starting against the Bears since Week 10 of 2017. The Jordan Love era begins on Sunday for Green Bay.