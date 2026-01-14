Bears ready to move past Wild Card win to focus on Rams at Soldier Field on Sunday

The Bears' Wild Card win over the Packers will remain a topic for years to come. With a tough divisional matchup with the Rams coming up on Sunday, they are ready to mute all the cheesehead chatter.

However, that clutch comeback against Green Bay revealed even more growth for the franchise quarterback.

Caleb Williams being at his best in big moments for the Bears isn't just about the highlight plays we all see. D'Andre Swift said it's the way he's been in the huddle as well.

"He's been great, especially in gotta have it moments, kinda when you hear his voice more in the huddle a little bit more. Which is great, what you want to hear from a quarterback. That last drive, he kinda said something to us in the huddle, where like ... everything was put into perspective, like we gotta go ahead and win this game, we're in the position to do. So, he's been great for us all year," Swift said.

"I feel calm in those moments. I feel, you know, my conditioning is the best in those moments. I feel I'm the best in those moments because of what I've prepared, you know to be in those moments," Williams said.

If there's one thing the Bears team knows well, it's turning the page after a thrilling, emotional win, even if this one had a little extra juice.

"They've handled it well, and I think we're going to do a good job here shifting the focus," Coach Ben Johnson said."Can't let a win or a loss linger for too long. Our veteran leadership, I mean, they are phenomenal."

"Any time you win in playoffs, it's always going to be emotional. It's going to be a great one, especially when you're playing at home. But you equally as much as you were on the high end, you gotta reset immediately, because all these teams we're playing are great teams. We can't be thinking about Green Bay anymore," said Safety Kevin Byard.

The Bears held just a walkthrough on Wednesday, surely with no heaters on the sideline, which is apparently the way Ben Johnson likes it.

Byard joked that's been a bit of a complaint among the players, but it does help them be acclimated for what will likely be a frigid game on Sunday night against the Rams. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.