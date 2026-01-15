Bears fan Mojo Brookzz goes viral for hilarious game reaction videos

Bears fans are passionate. They've been through a lot of losses in the past years, but this year is different, and one well-known fan has gone viral for his reactions to the Bears' winning ways.

Dyon Brooks, otherwise known as Mojo Brookzz, is a huge Bears fan.

"I feel like this is something that Chicago Bears fans, you know, we've been waiting on for a long time. So, I'm not going to sit back and not represent and not celebrate the W's," he said.

The Bears invited Brooks to watch them play against the Rams in the playoffs on Sunday. He was then invited to come to former Bears player Israel Idonije's suite.

"I'm going to be up there hanging out with the alumni, man, eating some good food, watching my team do its thing," he said.

He's been a Bears fan since the 6th grade.

"I just remember, week after week, they were just winning in these miraculous ways; the same way, you know, kind of what they've been doing this year. You know, last play of the game or last-second drives," he said.

Brooks is home-grown, growing up in Humboldt Park. He's a comedian who's gone viral for his reactions to the Bears losing and winning.

"When they're winning and it's like that, those emotions are real, they're raw. That's how I'm feeling in that exact moment."

In just about every skit, he references quarterback Caleb Williams' nails. Williams famously paints his nails for every game.

"I love Caleb. We done met before. I done met his mom and dad. So, he know I'm just … he know I got his back at the end of the day," he said.

Brooks said he has a specific prediction for Sunday's final score: Bears 28, Rams 13.