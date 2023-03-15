Bears officially acquire DJ Moore, agree to terms on contracts with five free-agents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears announced Wednesday that they have officially acquired wide receiver DJ Moore, and agreed to terms on free-agent contracts with five veteran players.

The Bears said they have officially completed a trade with the Carolina Panthers for the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In exchange for the No. 1 overall selection, the bears will receive Carolina's 2023 first-round pick at No. 9, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and Moore.

CBS Sports reported this trade last week.

The Bears now have four picks in the first 64 of the 2023 NFL Draft with picks nine, 53, 61 and 64. They will also have multiple first-round picks in 2024, and multiple second-round picks in 2025, a hopeful outlook for a team going through a total rebuild.

Meanwhile, the Bears have officially agreed to terms on free-agent contracts with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, defensive end DeMarcus Walker, offensive lineman Nate Davis, and running back Travis Homer.

Edmunds agreed to a four-year deal; Edwards, Walker, and Davis to three-year deals; and Homer to a two-year deal.