Bears reportedly ink former Titans guard Nate Davis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears bolstered their offensive line on Monday, reportedly signing free agent guard Nate Davis to a three-year deal.

NFL Network insider Mike Garofolo reports the Bears agreed to a three-year contract worth $30 million, with $19.5 million guaranteed to the former Titans lineman.

A third-round pick in 2019, Davis started 54 games for the Titans in four years with the team. A strong run-blocker, Davis is a perfect fit in Chicago where the Bears employ a run-heavy scheme. He was one of the premier guards available in free agency, so this is a great get for GM Ryan Poles.

Last season, he checked in as Pro Football Focus' 17th-highest graded guard, out of the 85 who played at least 270 snaps. He joins an offensive line that remains a work in progress, with the Bears expected to pursue more help both in free agency and in the draft.

Improving their offensive line is a major priority for the Bears as they have committed to Justin Fields as their quarterback of the future, but gave up the fourth most sacks in the NFL in 2022.

It also continues a trend of signing young talent, as Davis is only 26 years old, and the two other free agent signings for the Bears so far - linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards - are 24 and 26, respectively.