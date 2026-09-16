Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in the team's record-breaking 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Swift ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in the Bears' season-opening win against the Panthers. It was the first time a Bears running back has had three rushing touchdowns since Joran Howard in a 26-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

It's the second time in his career that Swift was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He also earned the honor in Week 2 of the 2023 season while he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, and ran for 175 yards and one touchdown in a 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Swift had signed a three-year, $33.75 million contract extension two days before the season opener.

The Bears' 59 points against the Panthers set a franchise record for Chicago. Their previous record for points in a season opener was the 45 points they scored against the Green Bay Packers in 1948.

The Bears and Panthers also set an NFL record by combining for 96 points in their season opener, the highest-scoring season opener in league history.

The last Bears player to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors was tight end Colston Loveland in the Bears' Week 9 win over the Bengals, when he had 118 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 17 seconds to go.

The last Bears running back named NFC Offensive Player of the week was Jordan Howard, for his three-touchdown performance against the 49ers in 2016.