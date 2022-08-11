Bears coach Matt Eberflus speaks on Roquan Smith's contract situation

CHICAGO (CBS) – In the latest of the drama between the Chicago Bears and Roquan Smith, the linebacker was not at practice one day after the team took him off the Physically Unable to Perform list.

That means the Bears can now fine him $40,000 a day for each practice missed.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus said he expects all healthy players to be at practice, but added that any discipline is up to the front office.

"To me it's about being respectful to everybody in the building," Eberflus said. "Do I certainly know what Roquan's going through? I don't know. I'm not in his chair. I don't know that. You know you never put yourself in another man's shoes. So his perspective may be something different and that's where he is. And I'm going to be respectful of that."

Eberflus added that reporters would have to talk to Smith why he's not practicing, but he wasn't available to talk because he didn't practice.