Beacon of Hope Luncheon highlights work against Chicago's high maternal and infant mortality rates

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A beacon of hope is still shining in Chicago thanks to the hard work and tireless efforts of one organization. 

On Wednesday, CBS 2's Irika Sargent hosted the 15th annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon, which is held every year by Marillac St. Vincent Family Services. 

Sargent moderated a panel focusing on maternal and infant mortality rates. Chicago's death rate for pregnant mothers is twice the national average. 

The event highlighted the great work MSV is doing to change that. 

Proceeds from the luncheon will help fund dozens of youth and community outreach programs throughout the city.

October 19, 2022

