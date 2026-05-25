Beachgoers frustrated with Chicago Park District's new automated gate parking system

Beaches along the lakefront were packed for Memorial Day

This comes just weeks after the Chicago Park District installed new gates that now charge for parking.

Most beachgoers weren't too happy about the new gates as beaches are officially open for the season.

While paying to park at some beaches isn't new, gates keeping the public from just pulling in are—leaving many frustrated with some of the gates that weren't working properly.

After a long day in the sun, getting out of a newly gated parking lot did not come easily for some drivers at Foster Beach.

"I don't like having to pay. Yeah, it just singles a lot of people out," said Tim G.

Some of the drivers were seen giving up after their QR codes to exit weren't working—eventually reversing and looking for another exit.

"It feels like a bit much, they're doing too much with it," Tim said.

According to the park district's website, the new gates are designed to increase space availability, security, and compliance.

"Today we parked outside the gate," said beachgoer Lauren Jamison.

Jamison has lived in this neighborhood for almost 10 years.

"To pay $20 or $25 just to park in here, I think, is outrageous," she said.

Jamison says it's a family-oriented beach that families should have free access to.

"Food, chairs and having to walk with all that stuff, I think is crazy, and then when you turn around and look, you got all these open spaces," she said.

Friends of the Parks is a nonprofit that helps preserve and protect Chicago's parks. Their executive director says public assets like beaches are supposed to be free.

"When you put those gates, it feels private, it creates a different sense when you have to go in and out with gates," said Brian Gladstein, executive director of Friends of the Parks.

He says while some of the money comes back to the park district, he's still concerned with privatization, as the parking meters are controlled by a private parking company.

"They've kind of popped up quickly, both on the north and the south side," he said. "What we don't know is are people finding alternative ways, are they using public transportation or other means, and that's something that needs to be studied."

Those gates have been installed at a total of 10 beaches so far.

The first 15 minutes are free, then the meter starts maxing out at $24 for more than nine hours.