Beach hazard statement in effect for Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The weekend ends with seasonable conditions in the Chicago area. 

Highs will be in the low 70s on Sunday with a stray sprinkle possible. 

The Beach Hazard statement will stay in effect through Monday morning due to high waves reaching 6 to 10 feet. High waves along the lakefront are creating dangerous boating and swimming conditions.    

Sun returns on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Highs stay in the upper 70s through the end of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring the most sunshine to the area. 

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

