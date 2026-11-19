An urban beach along the Chicago River is being developed on the tip of Goose Island, the first of its kind.

More than 450 apartments are already under construction, and in a couple of years you can expect to see a hotel, apartments, retail and much more – as well as an urban beach long the river.

The concept for Halsted Pointe came from the Omni Group developers. They got approval for phase one of a master plan in Sept. 2021.

"We came up with this idea from my time in Toronto, where they have Sugar Beach," said Paul Purewal, vice president of development at Omni Group. "So I really wanted to bring the success of that project over to us here in Chicago."

Ald. Walter Redmond Burnett, who represents the 27th Ward where Halsted Pointe is being developed, said this is a 15-year project and could cost $1.5 billion. But it won't come out of the taxpayers' pockets.

"There's no city funding involved for this project. This is a completely financed project by Omni and whoever their partners are and that providers, but this isn't a project that will have public funding," Burnett said.

The teal building featured in the renderings is currently under construction. There will b e six towers: five residential, and one is a hotel. And then there's the urban beach along the river, complete with umbrellas.

"Since you're not directly within walking distance or have access to our beautiful beaches on Lake Michigan, we wanted the convenience of having that more inland. Since we know the four months out of the year that we do get summer here in Chicago, you have to make the most of it," Purewal said.

Another unique features is a kayak launch.

"I've actually personally never kayaked on the Chicago River, but when we open phase two in the kayak launch, I'm going to have to," Purewal said.

Omni Group said it will take phases to complete the hotel, retail and apartments. The hotel is the last phase. They're expecting the whole project to be complete by 2033.

And while the beach is near a residential and hotel development, the beach will be open to the public. Omni Group said it will have sustainability features including bird protection, native landscapes and electric vehicle charging.