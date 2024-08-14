BBB warns parents about potential dangers of posting back-to-school photos

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Better Business Bureau is warning parents about the potential dangers of posting back-to-school photos of their children.

They say photos of children holding "first day of school" signs display personal information, including their name and grade, and technological advances can make scams involving children more pervasive and dangerous.

"Every student is at potential risk, from preschoolers to graduate students," BBB President and CEO Steve J. Bernas said. "The threats include identity theft, financial loss, and even safety concerns. It's important for parents and children to remain vigilant."

The bureau says it's safer to avoid posting photos of children on the internet. Those who are partaking in the online trend are advised to:

Avoid sharing personal details about your child that include their full name, age, height, and other details or even a photo of your child wearing a uniform, as scammers or predators could use this information to commit identity theft or even attempt to earn your child's trust.

Leave off information about kids' schools. According to the bureau, even sharing the name of your child's school, teacher, or grade level can make their information vulnerable. This can even help scammers piece together information to make alarming calls in what are known as grandparent scams. Those details are often used as security questions and passwords.

Choose generic backgrounds for photos, and be mindful of any house numbers or school names in the background of photos.

BBB is also warning of smartphone and social media scams, including:

Phony "friend requests. Parents and teachers are advised to remind their children and students not to accept friend requests from strangers. Also, think twice before accepting a friend request from someone you are already connected with. It could be an impostor trying to access your information and friends list.

Double-check your privacy settings. Review your social media account's privacy settings regularly. Be mindful of who can view your posts. You may want to remove personal information such as your telephone number or address from your account.

College and grad students will also face scams related to credit cards or school tuition. This includes fake texts, emails, phone calls, and school messages from the Dean or the Treasurer's office demanding payment to retrieve personal information or possibly download malware onto their device.

The bureau is advising those students to:

Always confirm these messages directly with the office or person sending the message.

Be aware of fake credit card offers. The deal could be a phony designed to access personal information and steal identity.

Store away important documents safely, including Social Security cards, passports, and bank and credit card statements.

Only deal with secure websites that begin with "HTTPS" and have a "lock" symbol in the address bar. In addition, guard and use strong passwords.

If a scam is spotted, report it using the BBB ScamTracker or visit BBB.org.