It's almost Cyber Monday, and holiday shopping online will be taking place across the globe.

While people buy gifts, the Better Business Bureau warns it's prime time for scammers.

The bureau is reminding online shoppers to watch out for false advertising and fake websites.

Shoppers are advised to check the website and make sure it is an authorized retailer for the brand you're buying — even just clicking on scam websites can give your computer malware.

The BBB says it's best to use a credit card so you can contest shady charges if they appear later.