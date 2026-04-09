Police searching for suspect in battery at downtown Chicago CTA Red Line stop

A recent battery at a CTA Red Line stop in downtown Chicago has prompted a police warning.

Chicago police said on April 7, around 9:15 p.m., a woman was getting a Red Line train at Monroe when she was approached by a person who grabbed her buttock.

Police said the suspect then followed the woman onto the escalator.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.