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Police searching for suspect in battery at downtown Chicago CTA Red Line stop

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A recent battery at a CTA Red Line stop in downtown Chicago has prompted a police warning. 

Chicago police said on April 7, around 9:15 p.m., a woman was getting a Red Line train at Monroe when she was approached by a person who grabbed her buttock. 

Police said the suspect then followed the woman onto the escalator. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. 

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