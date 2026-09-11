Batavia woman accused of stealing over $1.5 million from former employers

A Batavia, Illinois, woman is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from two former employers dating back to 2016.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said Tammy Dunagan, 60, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of theft exceeding $1 million dollars and one count of theft exceeding $500,000.

According to the indictment, Dunagan is accused of stealing more than $1 million through "a series of related acts in furtherance of a single intention and design " between March 24, 2016, and June 14, 2022.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said the employees worked for Swallow Construction Corporation when she stole more than $500,000 between December 16, 2021, and July 5, 2024.

The Chicago Police Department was contacted after officials said Lorusso Cement Contractors uncovered the alleged theft.

Dunagan's next court appearance is scheduled for October 15.