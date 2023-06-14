Batavia residents share Route 31 safety concerns after recent accidents

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Batavia residents are calling on the city and state to make the area safe after recent accidents left one person dead and a child injured.

Both victims were hit by cars on Route 31 in separate accidents. Three weeks ago, a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car at Millview and Route 31.

Route 31 is under the state's control so Batavia's city council can't add signs or reduce speed without permission. Any process involving the state takes years of studies, engineering and public meetings.

Residents shared concerns in a meeting Tuesday night.

City leaders say they're working with IDOT to launch a speed student and researching the possibility of a bridge or tunnel from Millview under or over Route 31.

Another plan is to add more police patrols and increase the use of electronic speed signs.

During Tuesday night's meeting, officials said the state has agreed to speed up a project to improve how narrow Route 31 is and IDOT will begin marking gup the road next spring.

This is instead of starting in 2026, as originally planned. .

The goal is to make this three lanes rather than four lanes.