Baseball from 1919 World Series found inside time capsule at Tribune Tower

/ CBS Chicago

Time capsule containing 1919 World Series baseball found inside Tribune Tower wall
CHICAGO (CBS) – A piece of history from the 1919 World Series was just pulled from the walls of the Tribune Tower.

The baseball was used to strike out six White Sox batters in a row. It's a World Series record that's never been broken.

Three of those batters were banned for life for being part of the Black Sox Scandal to throw the World Series.

The ball was in a time capsule found by construction workers. It also featured a letter from Harvey Woodruff - the Tribune sports editor at the time - explaining the historic significance of the ball.

The baseball will be on display at the Chicago Sports Museum.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 11:48 AM

