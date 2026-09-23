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Bartlett High School evacuated after unfounded threat

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Bartlett High School was evacuated on Wednesday as police investigated a potential threat. 

According to Bartlett High School officials said "there is no evidence to support the threat is factual" after police investigated. 

School officials said all students were safely evacuated to the stadium. The Bartlett Police Department said the evacuation was out of "an abundance of caution."

The circumstances surrounding the reported threat are unknown at this time.

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