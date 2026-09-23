Bartlett High School evacuated after unfounded threat
Bartlett High School was evacuated on Wednesday as police investigated a potential threat.
According to Bartlett High School officials said "there is no evidence to support the threat is factual" after police investigated.
School officials said all students were safely evacuated to the stadium. The Bartlett Police Department said the evacuation was out of "an abundance of caution."
The circumstances surrounding the reported threat are unknown at this time.