Bartlett couple renews vows on 71st anniversary

A couple at a senior living community in northwest suburban Bartlett celebrated their 71st anniversary in a very special way: with a vow renewal.

Chuck and Agnes Fruehe said "I do" in 1955.

"It was a great day. Sun was shining. It was colder than hell, but the sun was shining," Chuck Fruehe recalled. "It was a beautiful day."

Now in their 90s, the couple got a fresh start at the Hearthwood Senior Living Community. They were one of eight couples who renewed their love and their wedding vows Thursday.

Agnes and Chuck invited family to attend, and even a member of their original wedding party.

"I was best man. I was the better man, I should say," brother Don Fruehe said with a laugh.

Don was at his brother's side once again as their promise to each other was repeated 71 years later to the day.

"Today's our anniversary day and the day they're throwing this party, so it just turned out that way just by accident," Chuck said.

It was a sweet coincidence the staff only realized once they picked the date.

They walked down the aisle like it was their wedding day all over again but this time their love was summed up by three words, not two: "We still do."

The eight couples who renewed their vows collectively represent more than 400 years of marriage.