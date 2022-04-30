Barrington's SOUL Harbour Ranch offers healing and therapy from all different animals, from donkeys to piglets

Barrington space offers healing from all different animals, from donkeys to piglets

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- It has been proven that animals have healing properties – and after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for animal therapy is growing.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman visited a ranch in Barrington that trains all types of creatures to become certified to meet that need. Some of the animals might surprise you.

The goal at SOUL Harbour Ranch is for you to feel at peace once you step onto the property.

"There is an amazing calmness from the animals that you feel," said Jodie Diegel.

Diegel, a registered nurse by day, built the SOUL Harbour Ranch space and crated the program. You'll find horses there – big and mini. Some of the horses even wear fancy shoes.

You'll also find four donkeys who act more like dogs.

"Donkeys are very much like Labs," Diegel said, "They love to lean on you."

And then, of course, there are the therapy piglets – Pickles and Peaches. Nine different species of animals can be registered as therapy animals – and that includes little piglets.

Therapy dogs and cats can be found at SOUL Harbour Ranch too.

Diegel recognized a major need from the city to the suburbs for animal-assisted therapy, and she says the demand following the isolation of the pandemic has been shocking.

"We just provide that kind of unique factor as a way of getting to somebody's soul and healing," Diegel said.

Diegel will host events at the ranch too. On Friday, a Girl Scout troop got a lesson in training the animals.

Diegel also brings the animals for visits to veterans, hospitals, and schools. Amy Winkelman with the Wellness Center at Barrington High School said the animals are her secret tool to help her students before finals.

"It's amazing how much an animal can not only brighten their day and distract them from their current stressors," Winkelman said.

Once considered eccentric, using animals in psychotherapy is becoming more popular – as studies show it has physical and mental health benefits.

To meet demand, Diegel is offering to train all different breeds, and species.

"The more therapy teams that are out there, the more we can help people in need," she said.

And whether that means dogs, donkeys, or pigs, the hope is that the animals will help you leave with a smile.