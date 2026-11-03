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Crime

Bakery hit in smash-and-grab burglary in Skokie, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

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A bakery in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie was struck in a smash-and-grab burglary overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The burglars targeted SheReen Bakery, at 3907 Howard St. in Skokie.

The bakery said when staff arrived Tuesday morning, they found a front window shattered and a cash register missing.

Skokie police said they responded at 8:44 a.m., and found that the burglars had entered through a broken glass door and had taken the register.

shereen-bakery-burglary-1.jpg
SheReen Bakery

SheReen Bakery is opened last year, and touts its "modern Persian artistry," with saffron treats, fresh pastries, and other items.

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