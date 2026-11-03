Bakery hit in smash-and-grab burglary in Skokie, Illinois

A bakery in the north Chicago suburb of Skokie was struck in a smash-and-grab burglary overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The burglars targeted SheReen Bakery, at 3907 Howard St. in Skokie.

The bakery said when staff arrived Tuesday morning, they found a front window shattered and a cash register missing.

Skokie police said they responded at 8:44 a.m., and found that the burglars had entered through a broken glass door and had taken the register.

SheReen Bakery

SheReen Bakery is opened last year, and touts its "modern Persian artistry," with saffron treats, fresh pastries, and other items.