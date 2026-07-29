Cradles to Crayons "Backpack-A-Thon" supporting children across Chicago area

The annual Cradles to Crayons Backpack-A-Thon is back and looking to support Chicago area children from head-to-toe.

On Wednesday morning, over 700 volunteers lined up to pack over 36,000 backpacks in the Wintrust Arena.

Backpacks were filled with school supplies, clothes, shoes and other essentials for children experiencing clothing insecurity.

After the event, Amazon trucks will distribute the backpacks across Chicagoland with Chicago Public Schools as the primary recipient.

"Ready for Learning" initiative

The Cradles to Crayons Backpack-A-Thon is an event specifically working for Cradle to Crayons Chicago's "Ready for Learning" initiative. This places emphasis on donating and organizing supplies ahead of the school year.

According toCradles to Crayons, one in two children in Chicagoland lacks access to the supplies they need for school which can severely affect their academic performance and attendance.

Getting involved



Cradles to Crayons is the organization spearheading the effort behind the Backpack-A-Thon. The organization's mission is to end clothing insecurity for children in poverty.

They work towards this mission by providing kids with essentials in Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Participants can take action by donating funds, volunteering, donating goods, hosting a drive or a special event.

You can get involved on the organization's website.