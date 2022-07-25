'Back to School' event Monday for CPS students at West Side high school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public School students have less than a month left in summer break and CPS wants to get them ready to head back to class.

The district is staging another "back to school bash" at Crane Medical High School on the near West Side Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event features food, games and music. Students will also have the chance to pick up school supplies and get COVID-19 vaccines

If your plans for this week don't include attending one of our Back to School Bashes, then change them! Join us at @RTCMedPrep on Mon DuSable on Weds. for fun, games, giveaways, and a chance to meet your school leaders. Find a Back to School Bash in your community. pic.twitter.com/GLixLQizq3 — CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) July 25, 2022