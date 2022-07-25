'Back to School' event Monday for CPS students at West Side high school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public School students have less than a month left in summer break and CPS wants to get them ready to head back to class.
The district is staging another "back to school bash" at Crane Medical High School on the near West Side Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The event features food, games and music. Students will also have the chance to pick up school supplies and get COVID-19 vaccines
