Police seek hit-and-run driver after pedestrian critically injured in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m. Monday night, a while sedan hit an unoccupied car near 46th Street and Ashland Avenue. The crash caused the parked car to shift, hitting a 63-year-old man standing near the curb.

The white sedan then hit two other parked cars, before coming to a complete stop. Police said the driver got out of the sedan and took off running.

A witness told CBS 2 he was walking across the street when he saw the sedan run a stop light. The witness said the driver was a woman who jumped out of the car after the crash. He said he saw her laughing as she was running away.

The man who was hit was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.