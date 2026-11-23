Three firefighters and two civilians were injured in an extra-alarm blaze on Monday afternoon in an apartment building in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started shortly after 12:30 p.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 4800 block of South Damen Avenue. Heavy flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the attic of the building, most of the building's roof had collapsed, and a pile of debris had fallen onto the sidewalk in front of the building.

The Chicago Fire Department raised a 2-11 alarm, bringing at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance, and a CFD Command Van to the scene, with around 100 firefighters responding.

A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed three firefighters and two civilians were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.