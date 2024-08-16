Baby owl found, rehabilitated by Chicago area wildlife rescuers

A baby owl that was found alone and helpless is now back where he belongs, thanks to a dedicated local rescue.

CBS News Chicago followed his journey from rehabilitation to freedom and was there to witness the heartwarming moment he spread his wings.

"Somebody found him literally in the middle of a road, about an hour from our center and there were no trees nearby within 30-plus feet," said Stephanie Franczak.

Franczak, the wildlife rehabilitation manager at Anderson Humane quickly became the 4-week-old easter screech owl's only chance to survive.

"Thankfully, he was a little older," Franczak said. "He already knows 'I'm an owl, you're a human. We don't like each other. You're going to eat me.' Even though we're not."

The owl remained feisty and sassy, a good sign. The first step was getting him to eat.

"We kinda wrap him up in a little owl burrito ... and then we pick up his food with tongs," Franczak said.

For three months, the team worked to help him grow and gain independence, all while carrying for hundreds of other wildlife at their facilities in Kane County. The staff never name their rescues in fear of growing too attached.

"I'm here for when humans, that unnatural force, take away their first chance," Franczak said.

For those wondering what a screech owl sounds like, here is Franczak's description: "They are named for the screech owl because of the noise that they make at night. You don't often see them but you'll hear them. I like their little trill noise that they make when they are talking to each other or their young ... It's like really cute, but it's not the screech. I can't mimic the screech."

And for the little guy, release day finally came. It was a success, just as Franczak hoped. The owl found his wings and a tree to hide in. He was barely visible in the trees. She said it "couldn't have gone better."

"He was absolutely beautiful, took off, and he has life now," she said. "He has his life back because we were able to do that for him."

Every year, Anderson Humane in Kane County cares for more than 3,500 animals. They also educate the community on how to properly help injured or displaced wild animals.