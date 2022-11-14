Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young child has been found after being kidnapped in the middle of a carjacking near Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood Sunday. One person has also been taken into police custody.

It all started near Ravenswood. Witnesses say someone carjacked a car on Lawrence and Clark, then crashed into multiple cars parked there, including a Chicago Police detectives car.

The person then ditched the first car, which had a gun in it, for another car -- with a child in the back seat. Police say the thief took the car just before 11 a.m. when a 41-year-old man was getting out in a parking lot. The 2-month-old boy was still inside.

The driver got into another accident near Randolph and Lower Wacker, according to witnesses. The driver then fled on foot.

The child was removed from the car and police took one person into custody. Witnesses believe that was the driver.

Aside from the child and that child's family, multiple other drivers were impacted.

Krista Tarrien is one of those drivers.

"We were at a stoplight and all of a sudden a car rammed into our car," she said. "I didn't really see what was happening. I didn't know if it was a medical emergency or someone had a gun and they were trying to escape."

CBS 2 is waiting for official word from police on any possible charges to the driver as well as an update on the condition of the child.