Watch CBS News
Local News

Infant girl dies after being found unresponsive in Woodlawn

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have opened a death investigation, after a 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said the girl was found around 1:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue. There were no visible signs of trauma.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.