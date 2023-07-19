Infant girl dies after being found unresponsive in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police have opened a death investigation, after a 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said the girl was found around 1:20 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue. There were no visible signs of trauma.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.