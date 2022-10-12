Ayo Dosunmu named Bulls starting point guard

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – Ayo Dosunmu will start at point guard for the Chicago Bulls when the team opens the regular season in one week at the Miami Heat.

He started all four games in the preseason as Lonzo Ball continues to be out indefinitely.

The news also seems positive for another young player, Patrick Williams. It seems like fans and tha team keep waiting for a breakout. Maybe coming off the bench will help that.

The third-year forward seemed to flourish with the second unit in the final three preseason games.

"I think for him it's … you've gotten a lot of different things into the game," said head coach Billy Donavan, talking about Williams. "If you use your athleticism, besides just shooting the basketball, there's other things he can do to be aggressive: screens and rolls to the basket, some quick post ups we've found him. It was getting to the offensive glass. He got out in transition … I think those are the things he has to continually learn."

