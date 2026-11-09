2 injured in violent robbery at Brothers Restaurant in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

Chicago police are investigating after two people were hurt in a violent robbery at a restaurant early Monday morning in the Avondale neighborhood.

Police said, around 4:30 a.m., a man broke the glass front door of Brothers Restaurant in the 3000 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Once inside, the man pulled out a knife and demanded money, before getting into a fight with two people inside the restaurant.

Police said the man sprayed a chemical irritant like pepper spray or mace before stealing cash and fleeing the scene.

One of the victims, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Swedish Hospital with minor injuries. His family said he was pepper-sprayed and cut on the arm. Police said the other victim refused medical attention. His family said he was pepper-sprayed and hit with a hammer, fell and hit his head on a booth in the restaurant, and was knocked unconscious.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area 5 detectives were investigating.