Aurora Police respond to report of a person with gun at Chicago Premium Outlets

By John Dodge

AURORA (CBS) -- Aurora police are investigating a report of a person with a gun at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. 

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, police said the mall was secure, and investigators were speaking with a person of interest. 

Shoppers commenting on the Aurora Police Facebook page said they were briefly locked inside some of the stores. 

First published on May 13, 2023 / 4:56 PM

