Aurora Police respond to report of a person with gun at Chicago Premium Outlets
AURORA (CBS) -- Aurora police are investigating a report of a person with a gun at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, police said the mall was secure, and investigators were speaking with a person of interest.
Shoppers commenting on the Aurora Police Facebook page said they were briefly locked inside some of the stores.
