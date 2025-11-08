Aurora middle school teacher charged with sexual assault

A middle school teacher in Aurora, Illinois, was charged after police said she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney, Jessica Bergmann, 34, was charged with a felony count of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse in a position of authority, among other charges.

Bergmann appeared in court on Saturday morning. She was released with conditions, including no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18.

The DuPage County State's Attorney said the Wheaton Police Department was contacted about suspicious incidents involving an adult, identified as Bergmann, and a juvenile male.

An investigation found that Bergmann, a teacher at Washington Middle School in Aurora, and the juvenile met when he was a student at the school. Officials said the student has graduated from the school.

Investigators said during the victim's sophomore year in high school, Bergmann and the victim began making phone calls and texting before the relationship became sexual.

Bergmann was taken into custody on November 7. She is expected in court on December 1.