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Aurora man charged in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Kane County last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man was charged in the deadly hit-and-run of a bicyclist in Kane County last month, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Marcos Moreno, 61, of Aurora, was arrested and charged with felony counts of failure to report a crash resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and obstructing justice.

The office said around 12:40 a.m. on July 6, Hampshire Police Department officers responded to the area of U.S. Route 20 between Big Timber Road and Gast Road for a crash involving the bicyclist.

The bicyclist, identified by the Kane County Coroner's Office as 27-year-old Ebony Calvillo of Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene. An Autopsy determined that the victim's cause of death was caused by multiple injuries after being hit by a car.

Investigation into the hit-and-run led to the arrest of Moreno, who is alleged to have been the driver of a 1994 Chevy pickup truck. Moreno is accused of failing to stop his vehicle and report the accident to police. It is further alleged that he concealed the damaged truck by temporarily storing it in a parking lot and having it towed to his house.

Moreno is scheduled to appear in court on August 12, 2026, for a pretrial detention hearing.

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