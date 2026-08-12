Aurora man charged with hit-and-run death of bicyclist in Hampshire, Illinois

An Aurora man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist last month in west suburban Hampshire.

Marcos Moreno, 61, has been charged with one count each of failure to report a crash resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, and obstructing justice.

Kane County prosecutors said, around 12:40 a.m. on July 6, Hampshire police responded to a traffic crash involving a bicyclist on U.S. Route 20 between Big Timber Road and Gast Road, and found 27-year-old Ebony Calvillo dead at the scene.

An autopsy later determined she died of injuries consistent with a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators determined Moreno had been driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck when he hit Calvillo and failed to stop or report the crash to police. Prosecutors said Moreno also knowingly concealed the damaged truck by storing it in a parking lot before having it towed to his home.

Moreno was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday in Kane County for a detention hearing.