Aurora, Illinois honors vets with patriotic salute at Veterans Day Parade

The west Chicago suburb of Aurora, Illinois, marked the 87th anniversary of the first Veterans Day Tuesday morning with its annual parade.

It was a patriotic salute lined with veterans, American Legion posts, U.S. Marine Corps groups, and Daughters of the American Revolution.

U.S. Air Force veteran Scott Hellinger, who is now an aerospace instructor at West Aurora High School, served as the guest speaker at the event.

The celebration wrapped with a ceremony outside the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum.