Woman rescued from 2nd floor apartment fire in Aurora, Illinois

Sara Tenenbaum
Fire crews rescued a woman when a fire broke out in a second-floor apartment in Aurora, Illinois, on New Year's Day.

The Aurora Fire Department said the fire broke out in an apartment at an eight-unit building in the 300 block of Coventry Court just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters needed a ladder to reach the trapped woman, but they were able to reach her and carry her to safety. She was then taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Aurora firefighters also rescued a dog, who was turned over to family members.

A frozen hydrant gave crews trouble, but they were able to get an alternate water supply and extinguish the fire, which they said was contained to the apartment where it started.

A neighboring unit did sustain water damage, the fire department said.

Both are no uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

